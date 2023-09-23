DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Lava Me 4 Guitar Jam Video

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess recently shared a video along with the following message:

"Zaach Page and I joined forces using Lava Music guitars. The new Lava Me 4, with its onboard effects and sharing capabilities, brought a whole new level to our sonic exploration. This instrument is a deep source of inspiration, and it really amplifies the magic that happens when music and technology meet."

Rudess has followed up with a Lava Me 4 guitar jam video featuring New Jersey-based guitarist Steve Dadaian. Check it out below.

Go to Lava Music for information on the Lava Me 4. Check out the trailer below.