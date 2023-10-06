DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Lava ME 4 Guitar Jam Video Featuring BALAWAN

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess recently shared the video below along with the following message:

"Zaach Page and I joined forces using Lava Music guitars. The new Lava ME 4, with its onboard effects and sharing capabilities, brought a whole new level to our sonic exploration. This instrument is a deep source of inspiration, and it really amplifies the magic that happens when music and technology meet."

Rudess has now shared a new video featuring himself and guitarist Balawan jamming with the Lava ME 4. Check it out below.

Go to Lava Music for information on the Lava Me 4. Check out the trailer below.