DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Moises AI "Sections" Practice App Tutorial (Video)
October 3, 2023, an hour ago
Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new app tutorial video via social media. Check it out below.
Rudess: "Sections is here! Proud to present this new Moises AI feature that'll help a lot of musicians out there, who want to practice to perfection. The power of AI helps to section a song automatically, and you can loop any part of it to play smoothly."
Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini recently shared a new video along with the following message:
"This video shows our Dream Theater instrumental soundcheck of 'Invisible Monster'. I added a voice over for reasons you'll hear."