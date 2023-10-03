DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Moises AI "Sections" Practice App Tutorial (Video)

October 3, 2023, an hour ago

news dream theater jordan rudess riff notes

DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Moises AI "Sections" Practice App Tutorial (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new app tutorial video via social media. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Sections is here! Proud to present this new Moises AI feature that'll help a lot of musicians out there, who want to practice to perfection. The power of AI helps to section a song automatically, and you can loop any part of it to play smoothly." 

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini recently shared a new video along with the following message:

"This video shows our Dream Theater instrumental soundcheck of 'Invisible Monster'. I added a voice over for reasons you'll hear."



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews