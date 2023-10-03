DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Moises AI "Sections" Practice App Tutorial (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new app tutorial video via social media. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Sections is here! Proud to present this new Moises AI feature that'll help a lot of musicians out there, who want to practice to perfection. The power of AI helps to section a song automatically, and you can loop any part of it to play smoothly."

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini recently shared a new video along with the following message:

"This video shows our Dream Theater instrumental soundcheck of 'Invisible Monster'. I added a voice over for reasons you'll hear."