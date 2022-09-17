DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares New Compostion Featuring Guitarist STEVE DADAIAN And Bassist ALEX LOFOCO (Video)

September 17, 2022, an hour ago

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared another new original piece of music via his official YouTube channel.

Rudess: "Thanks to Steve Dadaian and Alex Lofoco for adding their own magic to this short piano composition of mine."

On September 3rd, Dream Theater performed at Rock In Rio 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pro-shot video of their entire set is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Alien"
"6:00"
"Endless Sacrifice"
"Bridges in the Sky"
"Invisible Monster"
"The Count of Tuscany"
"Pull Me Under"



