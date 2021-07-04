DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares New GeoShred Play Livestream Tutorial

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess recently checked in with the following announcement:

"I'm thinking of all of you around the world who are dealing with different levels of what has been a challenging time for everyone. Whether you are at home still waiting for things to open up and return to normal, or you're enjoying some of the freedoms that parts of the world are experiencing, our GeoShred team wants to play our part in keeping your spirits lifted and your creativity flowing. From now (June 22nd) through July 6, 2021, GeoShred Play will be available for download free of charge.

GeoShred Play is a great way to get started making music with GeoShred. And you can add on any of the GeoSwam instruments like the violin, flute, tenor sax, cello, clarinet, or oboe. Play can also be upgraded to the full functionality of GeoShred Pro. We believe in the healing power of music and we hope GeoShred Play brings you a lot of joy. Be well and safe everybody and have a great time shredding."

Rudess has shared a brand new 45+ minute tutorial, taking you through the various features of the app.

Check out GeoShred Play, available here.

Rudess issued the following update earlier this weekend:

"Check out my new app, Vythm, a visualizer capable of an incredible variety of images. Capture your performances directly inside the app with the record function and see your musical visions come to life!"

Vythm is a collaboration between Jordan Rudess/Wizdom Music and developer Marvin Krüge and is available for iOS as well as Android.