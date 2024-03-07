DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares New Improv Performance Video - "A Stroke Of Beauty"

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video from his home studio. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Music has this incredible power to paint beauty in our souls. This pure improvisation, a blend of piano and guitar, is my humble attempt to add a stroke to that canvas. Dive in, feel the beauty, and let me know where it takes you. What emotions does this melody evoke for you?"

Back in September 2023, Rudess shared the video below along with the following message:

"Zaach Page and I joined forces using Lava Music guitars. The new Lava Me 4, with its onboard effects and sharing capabilities, brought a whole new level to our sonic exploration. This instrument is a deep source of inspiration, and it really amplifies the magic that happens when music and technology meet."

Go to Lava Music for information on the Lava Me 4. Check out the trailer below.