DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares New Korg Modwave Synth Stream (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a portion of his latest synth stream, which can be viewed in its entirety via his official Patreon page. Check it out below.

In a recent Patreon livestream, Rudess took viewers through his synth programming process for the band's new single, "The Alien". Check out a portion of the stream below; it begins at the 3 minute mark.

“The Alien” is the opener of the Dream Theater's upcoming album and showcases the energy the band had after reuniting to begin work on the new record. The song is now available via all streaming partners. An animated video for the track that clocks in at 9:32 is also available and can be seen below.

“It’s the first one we wrote together. It gives people a window into what it was like when we initially met up after all of those months off. It has the adventure, the untraditional structure, the heaviness, and the hooks. It really set the tone for the album,” explains John Petrucci. “ James wrote the lyrics about the idea of terraforming and looking beyond our Earth for alternative settlements. Since we’re going beyond our planet, ‘The Alien’ turns out to be us. I thought it was a cool and creative lyric by James.”

A View From The Top Of The World is now available for pre-order in various configurations including a limited Deluxe Box incl. Gatefold 2LP (180g bright gold vinyl) with exclusive alternate cover, limited deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook with exclusive alternate cover, Zoetrope Slipmat, Beanie, Enamel Keychain, 8 x Artcards, Poster, Hand-Numbered Certificate of Authenticity in a Lift-off Lid Box.

The album is also available in a limited Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, Special Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet. The Blu-ray contains a 5.1 surround sound mix with full album animations, plus ‘Digging For A Spark - A View From Inside DTHQ’, a specially filmed documentary that gives a glimpse behind the scenes of the band’s new home-base and the making of the new album.

The album is also available for pre-order digitally and fans that pre-order the digital version will receive an instant download of “The Alien”.

A View From The Top Of The World was produced by John Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James “Jimmy T” Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap and available for pre-order here.

Dream Theater - comprised of James LaBrie, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, John Myung and Mike Mangini - was in the middle of a sold-out world tour in support of their last release Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of Scenes From A Memory when a Global Pandemic brought the world to a stop. The musicians found themselves at home with LaBrie in Canada and the rest of the group in the States. As fate would have it, they’d just finished construction on DTHQ (Dream Theater Headquarters) - a combination live recording studio, rehearsal space, control room, equipment storage, and creative hive. With LaBrie in Canada, he initially wrote with the band via ZOOM on a monitor in DTHQ. In March 2021, he flew down to New York, quarantined, and recorded his vocals face-to-face with Petrucci. The album ultimately threaded together lean and uncompromising hooks with tried-and-true technical proficiency.

“We just love to play our instruments,” observes Petrucci. “That never goes away. I love to be creative, write, and exercise that part of my mind. We’ve been able to do this for a long time, and we don’t take it for granted. Whenever we get together, we know we can’t disappoint ourselves or our fans, so we manage to try even harder.”

“We approach every album like it’s our first,” adds LaBrie. “It’s been such a great ride, but we’re not going to stop.”

A View From The Top Of The World tracklisting:

"The Alien" (9:32)

"Answering The Call" (7:35)

"Invisible Monster" (6:31)

"Sleeping Giant" (10:05)

"Transcending Time" (6:25)

"Awaken The Master" (9:47)

"A View From The Top Of The World" (20:24)

Dream Theater is also planning to hit the road in support of the new album. The Top Of The World Tour of North America kicks off on October 28 in Mesa, AZ and runs through December 14 where it concludes in St. Petersburg, FL. The tour will make stops in Seattle, WA; Chicago, IL; Washington, DC; New York, NY and Orlando, FL among others. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found at dreamtheater.net.