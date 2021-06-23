DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares New Patreon Synth Stream (Video)

June 23, 2021, an hour ago

Drean Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a portion of his June 18th Patreon synth stream via YouTube. Check it out below.

For the complete stream and live chat got to Rudess' Patreon page here.

Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender" from his new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"
"I Surrender"
"Light As A Feather"
"The Quiet Mind"
"After The Storm"
"Once Upon A Time"
"Empty Streets"
"And Breathe"
"Into Sleep"
"Flying"
"Patterns Of Thought"
"Touching Light"
"Twilight Rain"
"Stellar Enigma"
"Beyond The Clouds"

"I Surrender" video:

"Weightless" video:



