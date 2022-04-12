DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares New Piano Livestream, Announces Solo US Summer Tour Dates

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a portion of his latest piano livestream, available on Patreon. Check it out below.

He has also announced solo tour dates for the US.

To listen to the entire stream and enjoy lessons, live chats and more, join Jordan's Patreon here.

Rudess' summer tour schedule is as follows:

June

7 - The Triple Door - Seattle, WA

12 - The Old Church - Portland, OR

25 - Lulu's Downstairs - Colorado Springs, CO

26 - Fort Collins Armory - Fort Collins, CO

July

6 - The Dacota - Minneapolis, MN

8 - City Winery - Chicago, IL

9 - Kent Stage - Kent, OH

10 - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

13 - City Winery - Washington DC

14 - Rams Head Tavern - Annapolis, MD

16 - City Winery - New York, NY

17 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

21 - The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center - Old Saybrook, CT

22 - Center For The Arts - Natick, MA

23 - Shalin Liu Performance Center - Rockport, MA