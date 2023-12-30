DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares "Silent Night" Full Guitar Playthrough
December 30, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video along with the following message:
"Christmas Eve I put this together in my hotel room to help practice expressing melodies with large and more dramatic bends."
The Pianote YouTube channel recently shared a video showcasing Rudess jamming along Jay-Z and Alicia Key’s 'Empire State Of Mind' without even knowing the song.