DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares "Virtual Duet" With ROD STEWART And ELLA FITZGERALD On New Year's Eve (Video)
January 1, 2023, an hour ago
Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess shared a new video from home for New Year's Eve. Check it out below.
Rudess: "A virtual duet with Rod Stewart and Ella Fitzgerald thanks to the music magic of Moises AI."
Dream Theater will be taking their Top Of The World Tour to Europe and the UK in early 2023. In a new update, guitarist John Petrucci says the band have made "significant changes and additions" to the setlist. Hear more from John, here.
Dream Theater's upcoming tour dates are listed below.
January
14 - Hangar 11 - Tel Aviv, Israel
19 - Pabellón La Magdalena - Aviles, Spain
20 - Sant Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
23 - Palapartenope - Naples, Italy
24 - Tuscany Hall - Florence, Italy
25 - Gran Teatro Morato - Brescia, Italy
27 - A4 Studio - Bratislava, Slovakia
28 - Winning Group Arena - Brno, Czech Republic
29 - Arena COS Torwar - Warsaw, Poland
31 - Alexela Kontserdimaja - Tallinn, Estonia
February
2 - Nokia Arena - Tampere, Finland
3 - Energia Arena - Oulu, Finland
6 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
8 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Düsseldorf, Germany
9 - Forum Horsens - Horsens, Denmark
10 - De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands
12 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands
14 - The Hall Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland
15 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
17 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK
18 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK
19 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, UK
21 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK
Get tickets here.