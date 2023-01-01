DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares "Virtual Duet" With ROD STEWART And ELLA FITZGERALD On New Year's Eve (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess shared a new video from home for New Year's Eve. Check it out below.

Rudess: "A virtual duet with Rod Stewart and Ella Fitzgerald thanks to the music magic of Moises AI."

Dream Theater will be taking their Top Of The World Tour to Europe and the UK in early 2023. In a new update, guitarist John Petrucci says the band have made "significant changes and additions" to the setlist. Hear more from John, here.

Dream Theater's upcoming tour dates are listed below.

January

14 - Hangar 11 - Tel Aviv, Israel

19 - Pabellón La Magdalena - Aviles, Spain

20 - Sant Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

23 - Palapartenope - Naples, Italy

24 - Tuscany Hall - Florence, Italy

25 - Gran Teatro Morato - Brescia, Italy

27 - A4 Studio - Bratislava, Slovakia

28 - Winning Group Arena - Brno, Czech Republic

29 - Arena COS Torwar - Warsaw, Poland

31 - Alexela Kontserdimaja - Tallinn, Estonia

February

2 - Nokia Arena - Tampere, Finland

3 - Energia Arena - Oulu, Finland

6 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

8 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Düsseldorf, Germany

9 - Forum Horsens - Horsens, Denmark

10 - De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands

12 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

14 - The Hall Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland

15 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

17 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK

18 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

19 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, UK

21 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK

Get tickets here.