DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Signs To InsideOutMusic For New Solo Album, Launches Collaboration With Moises

InsideOutMusic are pleased to announce their signing of legendary Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, for a brand-new solo album to be released later in 2024. This announcement coincides with an exciting new collaboration between Jordan and Moises, an immersive AI-powered creation tool for musicians.

Jordan is currently putting the finishing touches to the album, which features renowned drummer Darby Todd (Devin Townsend, The Darkness) as well as classically trained vocalist Joe Payne (voted Best Male Vocalist two years running in the Prog Magazine Readers’ Poll) and is expected to release it in September 2024.

Jordan comments on the signing and forthcoming album: “I knew I was going to have some time off after the last Dream Theater tour ended. Enough time to, hopefully, complete a new solo album. I wanted this album to push me to evolve a new compositional perspective. So, this album is my inaugural voyage into crafting a solo album with a dedicated vocalist in mind. Joe Payne's vocals inspired me from the first time I heard him and drummer, Darby Todd, has infused each track with his distinctive style. I'm also stepping into uncharted instrumental territory, playing guitar on a few tracks. Another first, my daughter, Ariana, has penned all the lyrics for this album. We’ve worked closely together, ensuring that each lyric weaves a story and allows Joe's beautiful voice to soar. Proud Dad here. All around this album is a testament to collaboration and personal growth.”

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: “Having worked alongside Jordan with Dream Theater for several years now, we are extremely pleased to be releasing his forthcoming new solo album. Jordan is an artist always at the cutting edge of technology, and we look forward to exploring that with his new music.”

As mentioned, this announcement coincides with an exciting new collaboration between Jordan Rudess & Moises under an ongoing series titled ‘Moises Jam Sessions’. From today, users of the platform can hear the first taste of brand new music in the form of the track "Embers". Fans can use the app to remix the song, using the apps AI-powered tools like stem separation.

As Jordan comments: "My passion for pushing boundaries in music and technology has always been fierce. It’s this very passion that brought me to the incredible team at Moises. Their groundbreaking tools have become the cornerstone of my musical journey, powering my performances on stage and my in-studio explorations."

Find out more information on Moises here.

The track features Jordan alongside the aforementioned Darby Todd & Joe Payne, as well as a guest guitar solo by Bastian Martinez. Fans can expect to hear the track hit streaming services next month, and can follow Jordan on streaming services here.