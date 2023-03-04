DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Takes On Lightricks Photoleap AI Challenge (Video)

March 4, 2023, 40 minutes ago

news dream theater jordan rudess riff notes

DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Takes On Lightricks Photoleap AI Challenge (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video accompanied by the following message:

"I accepted an awesome musical challenge at the Lightricks HQ. Improvising while viewing some really amazing AI avatars of my face for the first time! Check it out. Headphones are highly recommended."

Dream Theater recently announced they will return to Japan for three shows in April and May. Prior to that, the band has now confirmed they will play Seoul, South Korea on April 26th. Tickets went on sale March 2nd at this location.

Dream Theater's tour schedule for Asia is currently follows:

April 
26 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea
30 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan

May 
1 - Civic Center Forest Hall - Nagoya, Japan
2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan



Featured Audio

IN FLAMES – “Meet Your Maker” (Nuclear Blast)

IN FLAMES – “Meet Your Maker” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews