DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Talks Voyage Into Playing Guitar (Video)

Strandberg Guitars recently sat down with legendary Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess at their recent LA show to discuss his latest voyage into playing the guitar, the parallels between guitar and piano, and his experience with Strandberg guitars. Check out the clip below.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were handed out last night in Las Vegas, NV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Dream Theater were victorious in the "Best Metal Performance" category for their song "The Alien", beating out Deftones, Gojira, Mastodon, and Rob Zombie.

Watch Dream Theater guitarist, John Petrucci, accept the band's award at the pre-telecast ceremony, below.

"Wow, this is absolutely insane," said Petrucci his acceptance speech. "On behalf of the entire band, I'd like to thank the Recording Academy and everybody who voted for us. You know, they used to tell us our songs were way too long, we used weird time signatures and there were too many guitar solos. In fact, this song is in 17/8, so try to tap your foot to it. But we just won a Grammy, so I'm glad we didn't listen... All the Dream Theater fans around the world, you guys rock. We love you. For fans of prog and prog metal, stay true to your art. And it's alive and well."