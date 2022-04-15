DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Teams Up With MARCO MINNEMANN, MOHINI DEY And JASON RICHARDSON For New Instrumental (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared another video clip from home. Check it out below.

Rudess: "I was recently inspired to write a very wild and short progressive piece of music. I asked my friends Marco Minnemann, Mohini Dey and Jason Richardson to join me for this adventure. Here it is in all its glory.

You can find the guitar tabs and Guitar Pro files on my Patreon courtesy of Jason here."

Rudess recently announced a solo summer tour for the US. His schedule is as follows:

June

7 - The Triple Door - Seattle, WA

12 - The Old Church - Portland, OR

25 - Lulu's Downstairs - Colorado Springs, CO

26 - Fort Collins Armory - Fort Collins, CO

July

6 - The Dacota - Minneapolis, MN

8 - City Winery - Chicago, IL

9 - Kent Stage - Kent, OH

10 - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

13 - City Winery - Washington DC

14 - Rams Head Tavern - Annapolis, MD

16 - City Winery - New York, NY

17 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

21 - The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center - Old Saybrook, CT

22 - Center For The Arts - Natick, MA

23 - Shalin Liu Performance Center - Rockport, MA