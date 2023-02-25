DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Unveils "Amazing New Instrument Prototype" (Video)

February 25, 2023, 8 minutes ago

Currently on the road with Dream Theater, keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with a first look at his "amazing new instrument prototype." 

Rudess has yet to give his new contraption a name, and there is no word as to whether he plans to go into mass production. Stay tuned.... 

On a more serious note, Rudess recebntly shared a video showcasing his guitar skills as he accompanies himself on piano. Check it out below.



