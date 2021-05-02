DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Updates Schedule For East Coast Solo Tour; Livestream Available On Select Dates

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with an update on his upcoming solo tour:

"After a year of being home, I can’t wait to hit the road for a May solo piano tour. East Coast dates so far but more dates coming. I'll see you... really... on the road!"

Rudess' tour schedule is currently as follows:

May

12 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

13 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

15 - South Orange Performing Arts Center - South Orange, NJ (livestream also available)

22 - The Vogel - Red Bank, NJ

June

25 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA (livestream also availble)

July

2 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY

3 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY (livestream also availble)

Tickets are available here.

Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender" from his new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"

"I Surrender"

"Light As A Feather"

"The Quiet Mind"

"After The Storm"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Empty Streets"

"And Breathe"

"Into Sleep"

"Flying"

"Patterns Of Thought"

"Touching Light"

"Twilight Rain"

"Stellar Enigma"

"Beyond The Clouds"

"I Surrender" video:

"Weightless" video: