DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Updates Schedule For East Coast Solo Tour; Livestream Available On Select Dates
May 2, 2021, an hour ago
Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with an update on his upcoming solo tour:
"After a year of being home, I can’t wait to hit the road for a May solo piano tour. East Coast dates so far but more dates coming. I'll see you... really... on the road!"
Rudess' tour schedule is currently as follows:
May
12 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD
13 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA
15 - South Orange Performing Arts Center - South Orange, NJ (livestream also available)
22 - The Vogel - Red Bank, NJ
June
25 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA (livestream also availble)
July
2 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY
3 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY (livestream also availble)
Tickets are available here.
Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender" from his new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Weightless"
"I Surrender"
"Light As A Feather"
"The Quiet Mind"
"After The Storm"
"Once Upon A Time"
"Empty Streets"
"And Breathe"
"Into Sleep"
"Flying"
"Patterns Of Thought"
"Touching Light"
"Twilight Rain"
"Stellar Enigma"
"Beyond The Clouds"
"I Surrender" video:
"Weightless" video: