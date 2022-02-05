DREAM THEATER Kick Off Top Of The World Tour 2022 In Mesa, AZ; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On February 2nd, Dream Theater kicked off their Top Of The World Tour 2022 in Mesa, AZ. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Alien"

"6:00" (first time since 2012)

"Awaken the Master"

"Endless Sacrifice" (first time since 2011)

"Bridges In The Sky" (first time since 2015)

"Invisible Monster"

"About to Crash" (first time since 2015)

"The Ministry of Lost Souls" (first time since 2008)

"A View From the Top of the World"

Encore:

"The Count of Tuscany" (first time since 2011)

Following the recent success of their 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World, two-time Grammy-nominated and millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, announced the rescheduled dates for the recently-postponed Top Of The World Tour.

Arch Echo will be the opener on all dates in the United States and Falset will be the opener on all of the dates in Canada. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here.

North American dates for the Top Of The World Tour:

February

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

6 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

8 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Mavericks Center

12 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

15 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theater

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Icon

18 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theater

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life

20 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

23 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

25 - Boston, MA - Wang Theater at Boch Center

26 - Quebec, QC - Grand Theatre de Quebec

27 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center

March

1 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

2 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

4 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater

5 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater

6 - Washington, DC - Warner Theater

8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

9 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie

11 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

12 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy

13 - Nashville, TN - The Opry

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

18 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

19 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

21 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Dream Theater released their 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World, on October 22. The album is available everywhere music is sold and streamed and is also available for order here.

A View From The Top Of The World tracklisting:

"The Alien" (9:32)

"Answering The Call" (7:35)

"Invisible Monster" (6:31)

"Sleeping Giant" (10:05)

"Transcending Time" (6:25)

"Awaken The Master" (9:47)

"A View From The Top Of The World" (20:24)

“Awaken The Master” video:

"Invisible Monster" video:

“The Alien” video: