DREAM THEATER Launch Lost Not Forgotten Archives; Images and Words - Live in Japan 2017 To Be Released In June

Prog metal legends Dream Theater have issued the following announcement:

"Dream Theater, in conjunction with InsideOut Music, are pleased to officially announce the Lost Not Forgotten Archives, which will see the long-standing Ytsejam Records catalog reissued and remastered alongside some brand new additions to this special collectors series. Released on CD as well as vinyl and digital for the first time, with brand new artwork, they will also be available in limited, autographed special editions direct from the band. Dream Theater are proud to present this exciting new series, starting with the first release, Images and Words - Live in Japan 2017. Available for pre-order May 14th, releasing June 25th."

Go to Lost Not Forgotten Archives here to pre-order and check out what's in store.

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with an update on his upcoming solo tour:

"After a year of being home, I can’t wait to hit the road for a May solo piano tour. East Coast dates so far but more dates coming. I'll see you... really... on the road!"

Rudess' tour schedule is currently as follows:

May

12 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

13 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

15 - South Orange Performing Arts Center - South Orange, NJ (livestream also available)

22 - The Vogel - Red Bank, NJ

June

25 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA (livestream also availble)

July

2 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY

3 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY (livestream also availble)

Tickets are available here.

Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender" from his new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"

"I Surrender"

"Light As A Feather"

"The Quiet Mind"

"After The Storm"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Empty Streets"

"And Breathe"

"Into Sleep"

"Flying"

"Patterns Of Thought"

"Touching Light"

"Twilight Rain"

"Stellar Enigma"

"Beyond The Clouds"

"I Surrender" video:

"Weightless" video: