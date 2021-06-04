DREAM THEATER - Lost Not Forgotten Archives: A Dramatic Tour Of Events Board Mixes Available On Limited Edition Vinyl For The First Time

Prog legends Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"Dream Theater’s second release in the highly anticipated Lost Not Forgotten Archives series is a collection of select board mixes taken during the band’s A Dramatic Tour of Events in 2011 and 2012. This release features a curated selection of some of the most outstanding performances from that tour, compiled into one archival release.

Originally only available as a digital release, this autographed limited edition is now available for the first time on vinyl, and limited to just 250 copies. CD and digital editions will also be available here."

Tracklist:

"Under A Glass Moon" (Phoenix, AZ 12/4/11)

"Forsaken" (London, UK 7/24/11)

"Peruvian Skies" (London, UK 7/24/11)

"Endless Sacrifice" (Austin, TX 10/26/11)

- Drum Solo - (Austin, TX 10/26/11)

"YtseJam" (Austin, TX 10/26/11)

"The Great Debate" (London, UK 7/24/11)

"Another Day" (Austin, TX 7/7/12)

"Through My Words / Fatal Tragedy" (Montreal, QC 10/7/11)

"To Live Forever" (Huntington, NY 7/19/12)

"Learning To Live" (Tel Aviv, Israel 7/19/11)

"The Count of Tuscany" (London, UK 7/24/11)

"As I Am" (Shibuya, Japan 4/24/12)

Due to the high demand for vinyl manufacturing, production times are subject to possible delay. Shipping in late July.