DREAM THEATER - Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Train Of Thought Instrumental Demo Tracks To Be Released On Limited Edition Vinyl In August
June 30, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Prog metal legends Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:
"The next Lost Not Forgotten Archives release - instrumental studio demo tracks from the recording of our 2003 release, Train Of Thought, remastered and re-released in this special edition vinyl format. Available in CD and 2LP formats, this release features exclusively instrumental versions from one of our heaviest entries in the catalog!"
Tracklist:
"In the Name of God" - Instrumental
"As I Am" - Instrumental
"Honor Thy Father" - Instrumental
"Endless Sacrifice" - Instrumental
"This Dying Soul" - Instrumental
"Vacant" - Instrumental
"Stream of Consciousness" - Instrumental
Go to this location for details and to order. It is limited to just 250 autographed copies. Shipping late August.