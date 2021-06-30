DREAM THEATER - Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Train Of Thought Instrumental Demo Tracks To Be Released On Limited Edition Vinyl In August

June 30, 2021, 18 minutes ago

news dream theater heavy metal

DREAM THEATER - Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Train Of Thought Instrumental Demo Tracks To Be Released On Limited Edition Vinyl In August

Prog metal legends Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"The next Lost Not Forgotten Archives release - instrumental studio demo tracks from the recording of our 2003 release, Train Of Thought, remastered and re-released in this special edition vinyl format. Available in CD and 2LP formats, this release features exclusively instrumental versions from one of our heaviest entries in the catalog!"

Tracklist:

"In the Name of God" - Instrumental
"As I Am" - Instrumental
"Honor Thy Father" - Instrumental
"Endless Sacrifice" - Instrumental
"This Dying Soul" - Instrumental
"Vacant" - Instrumental
"Stream of Consciousness" - Instrumental

Go to this location for details and to order. It is limited to just 250 autographed copies. Shipping late August.



Featured Audio

AT THE GATES – “The Nightmare Of Being” (Century Media)

AT THE GATES – “The Nightmare Of Being” (Century Media)

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews