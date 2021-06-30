DREAM THEATER - Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Train Of Thought Instrumental Demo Tracks To Be Released On Limited Edition Vinyl In August

Prog metal legends Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"The next Lost Not Forgotten Archives release - instrumental studio demo tracks from the recording of our 2003 release, Train Of Thought, remastered and re-released in this special edition vinyl format. Available in CD and 2LP formats, this release features exclusively instrumental versions from one of our heaviest entries in the catalog!"

Tracklist:

"In the Name of God" - Instrumental

"As I Am" - Instrumental

"Honor Thy Father" - Instrumental

"Endless Sacrifice" - Instrumental

"This Dying Soul" - Instrumental

"Vacant" - Instrumental

"Stream of Consciousness" - Instrumental

Go to this location for details and to order. It is limited to just 250 autographed copies. Shipping late August.