DREAM THEATER Premier "Answering The Call" Music Video

With the inaugural run of their Dreamsonic 2023 tour about to commence, Dream Theater have released an official music video for another song from their 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World.

“Answering The Call” is the fifth video released and another CGI spectacle created by longtime collaborator Wayne Joyner. The track has been a fan favorite from the latest album and will be making its way into the band’s set list on their upcoming North American Dreamsonic tour.

Dream Theater is hitting the road for the final time in 2023 on the Dreamsonic 2023 tour. The 29-city tour features special guests Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders for a traveling progressive music spectacle. The tour kicks off June 16 in Cedar Park, TX and wraps up July 26 in Phoenix, AZ. Along the way, the trek will make stops in Orlando, FL (June 23); New York, NY (June 28); Cleveland, OH (July 8); and Denver, CO (July 15) to name a few. Remaining tickets for all dates can be found at the Dreamsonic website, here.

Dates:

June

16 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

17 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie

18 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center

21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater

27 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park

28 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater

30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

7 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena

13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater

17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater