DREAM THEATER Premier "Answering The Call" Music Video
June 15, 2023, an hour ago
With the inaugural run of their Dreamsonic 2023 tour about to commence, Dream Theater have released an official music video for another song from their 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World.
“Answering The Call” is the fifth video released and another CGI spectacle created by longtime collaborator Wayne Joyner. The track has been a fan favorite from the latest album and will be making its way into the band’s set list on their upcoming North American Dreamsonic tour.
Dream Theater is hitting the road for the final time in 2023 on the Dreamsonic 2023 tour. The 29-city tour features special guests Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders for a traveling progressive music spectacle. The tour kicks off June 16 in Cedar Park, TX and wraps up July 26 in Phoenix, AZ. Along the way, the trek will make stops in Orlando, FL (June 23); New York, NY (June 28); Cleveland, OH (July 8); and Denver, CO (July 15) to name a few. Remaining tickets for all dates can be found at the Dreamsonic website, here.
Dates:
June
16 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park
17 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie
18 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center
21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena
23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater
27 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park
28 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater
30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
July
1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
5 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
7 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino
8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic
12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena
13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House
15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater
17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center
18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle
19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee
21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater