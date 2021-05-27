DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Demos His JP 20th Anniversary Guitar; Video

Ernie Ball Music Man and Signature Artist John Petrucci are celebrating 20 years of partnership with new versions of his JP and Majesty signature guitars. Watch below as Petrucci demos his custom, limited edition 20th Anniversary JP signature guitar.

The 20th anniversary John Petrucci features a flamed maple top with a forearm scoop seated in a Honey Butter Burst finished Honduran mahogany body. This special signature is equipped with a load of unique options, including a grain-filled Mahogony bolt-on design, an Ebony fretboard with unique gold JP/shield inlays, a combination of gold and black hardware, and a laser-etched anniversary tremolo backplate. The electronics feature signature DiMarzio Crunch Lab (bridge) and Liquifire (neck) pickups combined with a +20db boost preamp and onboard piezo bridge system, giving the JP a focused and highly versatile palette of tones.

Available in 6 and 7 string versions, this collectible anniversary guitar comes with an autographed certificate of authenticity and will have a limited ordering window, so make sure to order soon.

Watch Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario chat with the virtuoso about the stunning new axes:

See the JP 20th Collection here, and the Majesty 20th Collection here.

With footage dating back to the early 2000s, this documentary examines the evolution of John Petrucci signature guitar, his relationship with the Ernie Ball Music Man, and features extensive interviews with Petrucci, Sterling Ball, and members of the Ernie Ball Music Man Engineering and Product Development team, who each worked on the first JP guitar design with John and have been an instrumental part of its progression since the beginning.