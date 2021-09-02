DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Presents All-New Sterling By Music Man JP150D In Blood Orange Burst; Video

Sterling by Music Man brings iconic Ernie Ball Music Man design guitars and basses to all levels of players at affordable prices. In a new video, Dream Theater's John Petrucci presents the new Sterling By Music Man JP150D in Blood Orange Burs.

Designed with the intensive and iconic playing style of John Petrucci in mind, the JP150D is built for speed. Available for the first time ever with a spalted maple top option, the JP150D features an ebony fretboard, stainless steel frets, and DiMarzio LiquiFire & Crunch Lab pickups, alchemizing craftsmanship and innovation for the distinguished guitarist. Available in Blood Orange Burst and Eminence Purple.

Watch the clip below, and get complete details here.