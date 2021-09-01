DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Presents All-New Sterling By Music Man Majesty In Cerulean Paradise; Video

Sterling by Music Man brings iconic Ernie Ball Music Man design guitars and basses to all levels of players at affordable prices. In a new video, Dream Theater's John Petrucci presents the new Sterling By Music Man Majesty in Cerulean Paradise.

Designed in close collaboration with John Petrucci, the all-new Majesty is a celebration of innovation and imagination. Fully equipped with an ebony fretboard, stainless steel frets, and DiMarzio LiquiFire & Crunch Lab pickups, the Majesty is a perfectly built modern instrument.

Watch the clip below, and get complete details here.