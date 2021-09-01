DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Presents All-New Sterling By Music Man Majesty In Cerulean Paradise; Video

September 1, 2021, 4 minutes ago

news riff notes john petrucci dream theater

Sterling by Music Man brings iconic Ernie Ball Music Man design guitars and basses to all levels of players at affordable prices. In a new video, Dream Theater's John Petrucci presents the new Sterling By Music Man Majesty in Cerulean Paradise.

Designed in close collaboration with John Petrucci, the all-new Majesty is a celebration of innovation and imagination. Fully equipped with an ebony fretboard, stainless steel frets, and DiMarzio LiquiFire & Crunch Lab pickups, the Majesty is a perfectly built modern instrument.

Watch the clip below, and get complete details here.




