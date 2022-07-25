DREAM THEATER's Lost Not Forgotten Archives - Images And Words Demos (1989 - 1991) Available For Pre-Order

Originally released in 2005 on Ytsejam Records, Images And Words Demos (1989-1991) documents a special period for the band as they prepared for the release of their landmark Images And Words album. This collection includes instrumental versions of fan-favorite Dream Theater classics like "Take The Time" and "Learning To Live". Also showcasing rare early renditions of some of the band’s most well-known entries such as "Oliver’s Twist", which would later become arguably the band’s greatest hit, "Pull Me Under'". It also features the original audition takes that would see Dream Theater appoint James LaBrie as their new vocalist. Remastered and available on vinyl for the very first time, this is a fascinating look at the band’s earliest days together. The latest addition to the Lost Not Forgotten Archives is available to pre-order on 2CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 3LP+2CD & as Digital Album. Pre-order now for a September 9th release here.

Tracklist

CD1

Instrumental Demos 1989-1991

"Metropolis"

"Take the Time"

"Learning to Live"

"Under A Glass Moon"

Vocalist Audition Demos 1990

"Don't Look Past Me"

"To Live Forever"

"To Live Forever"

"A Change of Seasons"

CD2

The ATCO Demos May 1991

"Metropolis"

"To Live Forever"

"Take the Time"

Pre-Production Demos October 1991

"Pull Me Under"

"Another Day"

"Surrounded"

"Under a Glass Moon"

"Wait for Sleep"

"Learning to Live"

Line-up / Musicians

- Kevin Moore / keyboards

- John Myung / bass guitar

- John Petrucci / guitars

- Mike Portnoy / drums

- James LaBrie / vocals (tracks 9-17)

- John Hendricks / vocals (tracks 5 & 6)

- Steve Stone / vocals (track 7)

- Chris Cintron / vocals (track 8)