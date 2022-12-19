DREAM THEATER's Lost Not Forgotten Archives - Live At Wacken (2015) Released

Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"A brand-new, unreleased addition to our Lost Not Forgotten Archives project, Live At Wacken (2015) sees us playing the world-famous German festival during the Summer European tour where we celebrated our 30th anniversary as a band. Includes material from throughout our career up until that point, including 'Burning My Soul', 'Panic Attack' and 'Bridges In The Sky'. Out now and available as Special Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD and as Digital Album."

Tracklist:

"Afterlife"

"Metropolis - Pt. 1"

"Burning My Soul"

"The Spirit Carries On"

"As I Am"

"Panic Attack"

"Constant MOtion"

"Bridges In The Sky"

Pick up Live At Wacken (2015) here.