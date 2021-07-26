DREAM THEATER's Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Master Of Puppets - Live In Barcelona 2002 To Be Released On Autographed Limited Edition Vinyl
July 26, 2021, 53 minutes ago
Prog metal giants Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:
"Dream Theater are pleased to announce the upcoming re-release of one of the most sought-after entries in the band’s previously recorded Ytsejam Records catalog: Master Of Puppets! The next entry in the Lost Not Forgotten Archives series will see this remastered edition of the band’s historic presentation from Barcelona, Spain, of Metallica’s 6x-certified platinum record, performed live in its entirety in 2002. Pre-order here. Autographed band-exclusive vinyl editions are limited to just 250 copies, and available exclusively at DreamTheater.net."
Tracklist:
"Battery"
"Master Of Puppets"
"The Thing That Should Not Be "
"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"
"Disposable Heroes"
"Leper Messiah "
"Orion"
"Damage, Inc."