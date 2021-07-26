DREAM THEATER's Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Master Of Puppets - Live In Barcelona 2002 To Be Released On Autographed Limited Edition Vinyl

Prog metal giants Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"Dream Theater are pleased to announce the upcoming re-release of one of the most sought-after entries in the band’s previously recorded Ytsejam Records catalog: Master Of Puppets! The next entry in the Lost Not Forgotten Archives series will see this remastered edition of the band’s historic presentation from Barcelona, Spain, of Metallica’s 6x-certified platinum record, performed live in its entirety in 2002. Pre-order here. Autographed band-exclusive vinyl editions are limited to just 250 copies, and available exclusively at DreamTheater.net."

Tracklist:

"Battery"

"Master Of Puppets"

"The Thing That Should Not Be "

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Disposable Heroes"

"Leper Messiah "

"Orion"

"Damage, Inc."