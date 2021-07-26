DREAM THEATER's Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Master Of Puppets - Live In Barcelona 2002 To Be Released On Autographed Limited Edition Vinyl

July 26, 2021, 53 minutes ago

news dream theater master of puppets metallica heavy metal

DREAM THEATER's Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Master Of Puppets - Live In Barcelona 2002 To Be Released On Autographed Limited Edition Vinyl

Prog metal giants Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"Dream Theater are pleased to announce the upcoming re-release of one of the most sought-after entries in the band’s previously recorded Ytsejam Records catalog: Master Of Puppets!  The next entry in the Lost Not Forgotten Archives series will see this remastered edition of the band’s historic presentation from Barcelona, Spain, of Metallica’s 6x-certified platinum record, performed live in its entirety in 2002. Pre-order here. Autographed band-exclusive vinyl editions are limited to just 250 copies, and available exclusively at DreamTheater.net."

Tracklist:

"Battery"
"Master Of Puppets"
"The Thing That Should Not Be "
"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"
"Disposable Heroes"
"Leper Messiah "
"Orion"
"Damage, Inc."




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews