DREAM THEATER's Lost Not Forgotten Archives - The Making Of Scenes From A Memory - The Sessions Now Available For Pre-Order

Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"Originally released back in 2003 on Ytsejam Records, The Making of Scenes From a Memory - The Sessions gives a glimpse at the making of what would go on to become a landmark album for us in 1999. This release contains the original tracks from the writing of Metropolis, Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory, including alternate takes and rehearsals. Available on a variety of formats from October 6th, 2023. Pre-order now here."

Tracklist:

"Regression" - Outtakes

"Overture 1928" - Live Alternate Take

"Strange Deja Vu" - Basic Tracks

"Fatal Tragedy" - Basic Tracks

"Beyond This Life" - Basic Tracks

"Through Her Eyes" - Alternate Take

"Home" - Writing Sessions

"Home" - Rehearsal

"The Dance of Eternity" - Rehearsal

"The Dance of Eternity" - Writing Sessions

"The Spirit Carries On" - Rehearsal

"The Spirit Carries On" - Choir Session Outtakes

"The Spirit Carries On" - John Petrucci Vocal Demo

"Finally Free" - Alternate Vocals and Outro

"Finally Free" - Original Sequencer Demo

The Alternate Mixes:

"Opening Scene" (Instrumental)

"Regression"

"Overture 1928" (Instrumental)

"Strange Deja-Vu"

"Through My Words"

"Fatal Tragedy"

"Beyond This Life"

"Through Her Eyes"

"Home"

"The Dance of Eternity"

"One Last Time"

"The Spirit Carries On"

"Finally Free"