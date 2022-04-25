DREAM THEATER's Lost Not Forgotten Archives - The Number Of The Beast 2002 Live Tribute To IRON MAIDEN Available For Pre-Order

Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"The Number Of The Beast, performed in its entirety, is a can’t-miss live release in the growing Lost Not Forgotten Archives series. Pre-order now for the June 10th release date here.

Originally released on our YtseJam Records label in 2005, The Number Of The Beast is our rendition of the classic album from legendary Iron Maiden. This unique 2002 performance in front of a French audience at La Mutualite in Paris, France is the only available recording of this one-off historic event, forever preserved in the YtseJam collection and now available to pre-order for the first time ever on vinyl and streaming services."

Tracklist:

"Invaders"

"Children of the Damned"

"The Prisoner"

"22 Acacia Avenue"

"The Number of the Beast"

"Run to the Hills"

"Gangland"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"