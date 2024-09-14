DREAM THEATER's MIKE PORTNOY Plays Iconic Rock And Metal Drum Parts In New Compilation Video

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy has never been shy about his musical influences. Watch him discuss his all-time favorite bands and play their most iconic drum parts, on a Hello Kitty kit, a Pokemon kit and a normal drum kit!"

With the worldwide excitement around the recently announced European tour, Grammy-winning, progressive music titans, Dream Theater, are announcing their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024-2025 leg for North America.

The tour will be An Evening With Dream Theater and will be the first tour of North America since drummer Mike Portnoy’s return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.

The tour is scheduled for 30 cities across the United States and Canada and kicks off on February 7 in Philadelphia, PA and runs through March 22 for the band’s hometown show in New York City. The tour will make stops in Nashville, Los Angeles, Toronto and Boston among others.

Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music. More information on all tickets and VIP packages can be found here.

“The excitement we have felt from the fans since the first tour was announced has been overwhelming! Now we get to bring the show to our home country and play a bunch of cities that we haven’t been together in for more than a decade. We can’t wait to continue this historic celebration of 40 years together with everyone in North America next year. We still have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming weeks,” explains Dream Theater.

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024-2025 (North American Dates):

February

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

8 - Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center

10 - Nashville, TN - Opry House

11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

12 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Café

14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

15 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU

16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Center

19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea

22 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing

27 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

28 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

March

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

8 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

9 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

12 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

14 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater

15 - Boston. MA - Boch Center

17 - Rochester, NY - Kodak

18 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theater

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center

21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

The European leg of the 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025 consists of stops in 23 cities and kicks off on October 20 and runs through November 24. Some dates are already sold out with others about to get there as limited tickets remain across the continent.

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025 (Previously Announced European/South American Dates):

October

20 - London, England - The O2 (Limited Tickets Remain)

22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall (Limited Tickets Remain)

23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium (Limited Tickets Remain)

25 - Milan, Italy - Forum (Limited Tickets Remain)

26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport (Limited Tickets Remain)

28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena

3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena

8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront (Sold Out)

9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Limited Tickets Remain)

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen (Limited Tickets Remain)

12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal (Limited Tickets Remain)

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle

23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live (Limited Tickets Remain)

December

7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Explanada Estadio Azteca

10 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Befly Hall

13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio

15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vibra (Limited Tickets Remain)

16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Live Curitiba

17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Araújo Vianna

19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

21 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena (Sold Out)

22 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Dream Theater has been in their DTHQ studio working on their 16th studio album and the first with Portnoy since 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings. More information on the upcoming release will be unveiled in the future.