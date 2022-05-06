DREAM THEATER - Three Shows In South America Announced For September 2022

Currently on their Top Of The World Tour 2022, Dream Theater have announced three shows for South America, with more dates expected to be confired soon. The schedule is currently as follows:

September

2 - Rock In Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

7 - Movistar Arena - Buenos Aires, Argentina

10 - Quinta Vergara Amphitheater - Viña del Mar, Chile

Download Japan recently announced the first acts confirmed for the 2022 edition of the festival, set for August 14 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center in Chiba. Dream Theater will headline the event, with Bullet For My Valentine, Mastodon, Steel Panther, At The Gates, and The Halo Effect also confirmed.

Dream Theater's European tour dates with Devin Townsend supporting are available below.