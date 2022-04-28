DREAM THEATER To Headline Download Japan 2022; BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, MASTODON, STEEL PANTHER, AT THE GATES Confirmed
Download Japan has announced the first acts confirmed for the 2022 edition of the festival, set for August 14 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center in Chiba.
Dream Theater will headline the event, with Bullet For My Valentine, Mastodon, Steel Panther, At The Gates, and The Halo Effect also confirmed.
Early bird tickets are on sale now. For further details, head here.