DREAM THEATER To Release Parasomnia Album In February; "Night Terror" Single And Music Video Out Now

An album announcement that is fifteen years in the making, Grammy®-winning, progressive music titans, Dream Theater, return with their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia. The album marks the first album featuring the iconic lineup of vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings. The news on this latest album comes on the heels of the recent announcement of the tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band.

Parasomnia is scheduled for release on February , via their longtime label home, Inside Out Music/Sony Music. The album was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James ‘Jimmy T’ Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art. More information can be found at dreamtheater.net.

From the opening track “In The Arms Of Morpheus” to the closer of “The Shadow Man Incident,” Dream Theater returns with a collection of songs that showcase what has earned the band a loyal following for four decades. Clocking in at 71 minutes, Parasomnia takes the listener on a musical journey that has become synonymous with the band since the beginning of their career. Parasomnia is a term for disruptive, sleep-related disturbances including sleepwalking, sleep paralysis, and night terrors. Songs like “A Broken Man,” “Dead Asleep,” “Midnight Messiah” and “Bend The Clock” all build upon the themes brought on by the album title. The first single, “Night Terror,” is a musical thrill ride captured in the just shy of ten minutes listening experience. A music video for the song – directed by Mike Leonard - is now available and can be seen below.

Parasomnia will be available for pre-order here starting October 11 in the following configurations:

- Ltd Deluxe Box-set – includes Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook (Incl. CD1: full album, CD2: instrumentals, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound - mixed by Mark Gittins, High-Resolution Stereo Mixes, animated visualizers for each song created by Wayne Joyner, + 68-page booklet), Ltd Gatefold 180g Dark Green 2LP (feat. alternative cover artwork), Majesty-logo dream catcher keyring, Sleeping mask, Dream journal, 60x60cm poster & hand-numbered, foil-stamped certificate of authenticity. Limited to 3500 copies worldwide.

- Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook - (Incl. CD1: full album, CD2: instrumentals, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound - mixed by Mark Gittins, High-Resolution Stereo Mixes, animated visualizers for each song created by Wayne Joyner, + 68-page booklet)

- Gatefold 180g 2LP + 12-page LP-booklet

- Special Edition CD Digipak

- Digital Album - (incl. Dolby Atmos - mixed by Mark Gittins)

Parasomnia tracklisting:

"In The Arms Of Morpheus" (5:22)

"Night Terror" (9:55)

"A Broken Man" (8:30)

"Dead Asleep" (11:06)

"Midnight Messiah" (7:58)

"Are We Dreaming?" (1:28)

"Bend The Clock" (7:24)

"The Shadow Man Incident" (19:32)

"Night Terror" video:

With the excitement around the band’s reunion at a fever pitch, Dream Theater will be embarking on a world tour. An Evening with Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 – 2025 will be the first tour since drummer Mike Portnoy’s return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. The tour kicks off October 20 in London, England at the O2 before wrapping up December 22 in Santiago, Chile. The North American leg is scheduled to kick off on February 7 in Philadelphia, PA and runs through March 22 where it wraps in the band’s hometown of New York City. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

More information on all tickets and VIP packages can be found here.

An Evening with Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 – 2025:

October

20 - London, England - The O2 (Limited Tickets Remain)

22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall (Limited Tickets Remain)

23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium (Sold Out)

25 - Milan, Italy - Forum (Limited Tickets Remain)

26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport (Limited Tickets Remain)

28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Incheba Expo Arena

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena

3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena

8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront (Sold Out)

9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Limited Tickets Remain)

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen (Limited Tickets Remain)

12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal (Limited Tickets Remain)

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle (Limited Tickets Remain)

23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live (Sold Out)

December

7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Explanada Estadio Azteca

10 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Befly Hall

13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio

15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vibra (Limited Tickets Remain)

16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Live Curitiba

17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Araújo Vianna

19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

21 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena (Sold Out)

22 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

February

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

8 - Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center

10 - Nashville, TN - Opry House

11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

12 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Café

14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

15 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU

16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Center

19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea

22 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing

27 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

28 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

March

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

8 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

9 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

12 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

14 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater

15 - Boston. MA - Boch Center

17 - Rochester, NY - Kodak

18 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theater

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center

21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Beyond selling millions of records worldwide and gathering a billion-plus streams, Dream Theater have quietly evolved into progressive metal trailblazers over the course of an unprecedented journey earmarked by one unforgettable milestone after another. The career-launching Images & Words graced Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Metal Albums of All-Time,” while Awake claimed #1 on Guitar World’s “Superunknown: 50 Iconic Albums That Defined 1994.” In addition to emerging as Classic Rock’s “15th Greatest Concept Album,” Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory toppled a fan-voted Rolling Stone poll as the “Number One All-Time Progressive Rock Album.” They shook the charts with three Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 and headlined sold out shows everywhere from Radio City Music Hall to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The band garnered a Grammy® Award in the category of “Best Metal Performance” for “The Alien” from 2021’s A View From The Top of the World.

Now, Dream Theater have returned to their roots as James LaBrie [vocals], John Petrucci [guitar], John Myung [bass], and Jordan Rudess [keyboards] reunite with Mike Portnoy [drums] during their fortieth anniversary. Simultaneously, these five old friends enter a bold new era fuelled by some of the most focused, formidable, and fiery music of their career. They’re harnessing the memories of the past and the promise of the future in order to make the most of the present. Ultimately, the group’s sixteenth full-length album, Parasomnia [Inside Out Music/Sony Music], represents both where they came from and where they’re going as not only bandmates, but as brothers.

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)