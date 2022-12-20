DREAM THEATER - Unreleased Distance Over Time Demos (2018) Now Available For Pre-Order: "Presented In The Original Order In Which The Tracks Were Written And Recorded"

Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"A brand-new, previously unreleased entry finds its way into the Lost Not Forgotten Archives! Distance Over Time Demos (2018) documents the writing sessions for our fourteenth studio album at Yonderbarn in New York. Presented here in the original order in which the tracks were written and recorded, this release gives a glimpse into how we constructed the record. To be eleased February 10th, 2023 and available as Special Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD & as Digital Album. Pre-order here."

Tracklist:

"At Wit's End"

"Paralyzed"

"Out of Reach"

"Untethered Angel"

"Room 137"

"Fall Into the Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Viper King"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"S2N"