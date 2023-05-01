DREAM THEATER Vocalist JAMES LABRIE Featured In Career-Spanning Saint Podcast Interview (Video)

The Saint Podcast recently caught up with Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie for a career-spanning interview. He shares his musical journey through the years that led him to live his lifelong dream of being an internationally successful musician.

Dream Theater has sold almost 20 million records worldwide and received 3 Grammy Award nominations, recently accepting a Grammy Award in late 2022. LaBrie discusses how their success was magnified after releasing their second album, Images And Words, in 1992 and the details of his lifestyle touring in a band worldwide.

Saint: "Through this episode we discuss the importance of the simple pleasures in life and the profound effect believing in yourself can have while chasing your dreams. James continued to persevere through the challenges of being a startup musician for eight years before finally reaping the reward of landing his big break as lead singer for Dream Theater in 1990. Chance LaBrie (James’ son) joins his father through this interview to share what it was like growing up with his dad touring in a band, as well as the unique opportunity to open for Dream Theater with his band Falset and share the stage with his father for the first time.

James touches on some dark periods of his life while dealing with rupturing his vocal cords and the effects it had on his career and his mental posture. He had to deal with a negative backlash of people questioning his vocals, leading him to battle in deep trenches. James speaks on how he transcended his mindset and came to the realization he was fully in control of his perspective and continued to remain hardworking and ambitious – leading to the ultimate career and full life."