DREAMLESS VEIL Feat. INTER ARMA, ARTIFICIAL BRAIN & PSYCROPTIC Members Release New Single "Saturnism"; Audio

Dreamless Veil, featuring members of Inter Arma, Artificial Brain, and Psycroptic, will release their debut full-length, Every Limb Of The Flood, on September 20 via Relapse Records.

Today, the trio shares the album’s second single, “Saturnism”. Stream the single here, and listen below:

Pre-order Every Limb Of The Flood on LP/CD/Digital via Relapse.com here.

Dreamless Veil Is an extreme metal band composed of Artificial Brain guitarist Dan Garguilo, Inter Arma / Artificial Brain vocalist Mike Paparo and Psycroptic drummer Dave Haley.

The band's debut, Every Limb Of The Flood, is a blackened concept album that follows the travails of Grief, a character who awakens from extended debauchery and begins the slow and torturous process of trying to disappear completely.

Through tracks such as "A Generation of Eyes", "Saturnism", and "Cyanide Mine" Vocalist Mike Paparo and co. task the listener to consider what it would be like for an individual to fully disappear. Dreamless Veil delves into this murk through eight tracks - dramatic swells, melodic crescendos, and abrasive blast-beat poundings make way to more introspective moments ultimately resulting in pure horror.

Paparo explores the concept of corporeal disintegration with pained shrieks and disembodied bellows, resulting in one of the most unchained performances of his storied career. Lyrics for the record show, but don't tell. Dreamless Veil's concept alludes to misery leading to grotesquery - the opener "Dim Golden Rave" throws the listener into an ambiguous time and place: "Grief, spiritless, collapses against the filth-ridden street". The second track, "A Generation of Eyes" follows this narrative by invoking Neil Young, quoting him to the extent of "rust never sleeps." What ensues is a grief so powerful it decomposes from within. The end result manifests in the album closer "Dreamless" - the body is now fully discarded, hinting at a possible enlightenment through a horrible, gruesome process.

Sonically, Every Limb Of The Flood is a caustic, corrosive journey. Critically acclaimed drummer David Haley flexes some of his most creative drum work to date, dragging the listener through wild tempo changes, breakneck speeds that come to sudden halts, while guitarist Dan Gargiulo (Artificial Brain) interweaves disorienting guitar madness.

Recorded by Brett Bamberger (Revocation) Every Limb Of The Flood was mixed by Gargiulo and mastered by Colin Marston (Gorguts, Krallice, and more.)

Every Limb Of The Flood tracklisting:

"Dim Golden Rave"

"A Generation Of Eyes"

"Saturnism"

"The Stirring Of Flies"

"Cyanide Mine"

"Every Limb Of The Flood"

"Glossolalia"

"Dreamless"

"A Generation Of Eyes":

Dreamless Veil Is:

Dan Gargiulo - Guitars, Bass, Synth and Vocals

Dave Haley - Drums

Mike Paparo - Vocals

(Photos by Julie Ferguson and Robert Brens)