DREAMSHADE Debut "Safe Harbour" Music Video

Modern metal band, Dreamshade, released their fourth album, A Pale Blue Dot, on March 5. The album is available here, while merch is available here.

The band has just dropped the video for "Safe Harbour", which can be seen below.

"The lyrics are inspired by our fans and all the people who are truly energized by music and live it as a personal and profound experience," says singer Kevin Calì. "The people who use music as a reason to go on and live life to the fullest and as a refuge to always come back to when something goes wrong 'in the world out there,' outside of our headphones. From this idea, 'Safe Harbour' was born. We wanted to make listeners understand that within this song/album/band, they can always find the refuge they need — whenever they need it."

He finishes, "Sonically, we wanted a very powerful song we could start our live shows with and instantly engage with the audience. This song also represents our mindset in heavy music. We chose to go against the tide. As many other bands tune lower and lower, we decided to go higher. The song is in E! We think that putting this one at the beginning of the records sets the record straight right from the start and shows our attitude as songwriters and as a band."

Dreamshade also shared a drum playthrough for "Shanghai Nights." Watch it here.

The record was mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, who also worked on 2013's The Gift Of Life.

The album includes two features - New York-based Italian pop singer Rose Villain and Darkest Hour's John Henry.

The closing song, "Save This", boasts a very special collaboration the band included gang vocals from 517 Dreamshade fans from 70 different countries, all shared through WhatsApp. Because #technology.

Tracklisting:

"Safe Harbour"

"Lightbringers"

"Question Everything"

"Step Back"

"Stone Cold Digital" (Feat. Rose Villain)

"Impulse"

"toD-eulB-elaP-(A)"

"Shanghai Nights"

"Elephant"

"Somewhere Else"

"On My Own"

"Nothing But The Truth" (Feat. John Henry of Darkest Hour)

"A Place We Called Home"

"Save This"

"Lightbringers" visualizer:

Dreamshade are:

Kevin Calì - Vocals

Fernando 'Fella' Di Cicco - Guitars, Vocals

Gian-Andrea Costa - Bass, programming

Luca Magri - Guitars, programming

Francesco "Fry" Ferrini - Drums