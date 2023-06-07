DRIPPING DECAY Feat. Former / Current JUNGLE ROT, LORD GORE Members To Release Festering Grotesqueries In August; Track Streaming

Portland's old-school, gore-soaked, grinding death metal outfit Dripping Decay will unleash their Festering Grotesqueries full-length on August 18 via Satanik Royalty Records.

Originally founded by guitarist Neil Smith (Lord Gore, Frightmare, Blood Freak) in 2019, Dripping Decay’s solid, hellish sounds were later rounded out by vocalist Eric Stucke (Hallucinator), bassist Jackson Jordan (Conducting From The Grave), and drummer Jason Borton (Jungle Rot). All of the band members have been devout fans of death metal and grindcore for decades (some since the '90s), and they take their influence from bands like Repulsion, Terrorizer, Napalm Death, and Carcass. Take that blueprint and combine it with fast tempos, technical precision, and a licentious adoration of '80s Italian B-horror films, and you have a recipe for the fantastically repugnant makings of DRIPPING DECAY, making them stand in a class of their own amidst a sea of kids copy and pasting Entombed and Incantation riffs into oblivion.

Festering Grotesqueries' album artwork sees the return of their fashionably putrefied mascot, "Drippy" -- a creation of artist Toni K. Hietomaa, whose brilliantly sickening visions also graced the cover of Dripping Decay's 2021 demo, Watching You Rot. Look closely at the cover and you will see that the illustrations depict an abhorrent amalgamation of the album’s lyrical forays into the macabre, including a corpse being incinerated (a nod to "Cremator"), a man caught devouring his own arm in an act of gluttonous euphoria ("Autocannibal Ecstasy"), and another guy who can't stomach the grotesque sights in front of him, unleashing a river of vomit from his open mouth ("Barf Bag"). The illustration perfectly encapsulates Dripping Decay's ability to be both ferociously sincere and utterly, ridiculously tongue-in-cheek -- a balance all good death metal should strike.

In advance of the release of Festering Grotesqueries, today the band drops first single, “Barf Bag”.

Notes the band, “Based on the 1987 sleazoid melt/splatter film Street Trash, ‘Barf Bag’ is a fast old-school death metal track with hints of catchy ‘80s hardcore punk and crossover mixed in for good measure. Featuring guest vocals by Matt Slime from Philadelphia death metal fiends Coffin Dust and lyrics by Neil Smith, ‘Barf Bag’ is a gross-out anthem for all the sicko horror freaks and death/grind maniacs who like their shit fast, heavy, and disgusting!”

Festering Grotesqueries was recorded at Falcon Studios in Portland, Oregon with engineer Derek Leisy (Vitriol), mixed by Vincent Detto (Cerebral Rot, Mortiferum), and mastered by Dan Lowndes, who also mastered the 2021 demo, Watching You Rot. The album will be released via Satanik Royalty Records on all streaming services as well as CD, cassette, and vinyl in black, toxic green, and pink/orange marble variants. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Septic Sentient Slime (Intro)”

“Autocannibal Ecstasy”

“Abundant Cadaveric Waste”

“Gut Muncher”

“Bay Of Blood”

“Barf Bag”

“Watching You Rot”

“Cremator”

“Dissolve Me”

“Dripping Decay”

“Chemical Lobotomy”

“Sadistic Excruciator”

“Limitless Sacrifice”

“Oozing Into Oblivion (Outro)”

“Barf Bag”:

Festering Grotesqueries by Dripping Decay

(Photo – Wendy O’Brien Jordan)