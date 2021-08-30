DROTT Featuring ENSLAVED, ULVER Members Release "Arch Of Gloom" Music Video

Drott have released their hypnotic new single and video, “Arch Of Gloom”. The song can now be streamed/downloaded on all platforms here, and the video, directed and edited by Jens Kristian Rimau, can be viewed below.

The band comments on “Arch Of Gloom”: “At the end of a dark and bouncy road lies the 'Arch Of Gloom'. Through persistent bass and drums, Arch of Gloom is driven to the point of desperate collapse by a haunting guitar solo. Mesmerizing in its mystical attraction, it hypnotizes desperate souls into a surrealistic dance before they are lured down the abyss to face the verdict of Orcus.”

Drott is comprised of Arve Isdal (Enslaved), Ivar Thormodsæter (Ulver) and Matias Monsen and hails from Bergen in the west coast of Norway. With their varied musical background ranging from metal and jazz to classical music, they create the genre which can only be described as Drott. Inspired by forces of nature, superstition and spirituality the trio explores light within darkness through their music.

The group, recently established (2020), released their self-titled EP in March 2021 and received great reviews. It established the Drott’s instrumental progressive rock sound as a breath of fresh air in the genre. Their first full-length, Orcus, takes Drott in a new creative and artistic direction. With 10 tracks they dive deeper into sonic, experimental landscapes.

Orcus will be available as:

- CD Digipack Trifold

- 12” Black vinyl in Gatefold

- 12” Gold vinyl in Gatefold – Limited to 100 copies, By Norse Music online stores exclusive

- 12” Milky Clear w/ Black and Gold Splatter in Gatefold - Limited to 100 copies, By Norse Music online stores exclusive

- Digital

Pre-order in Europe and North America.

Tracklisting:

"The Lure"

"Caerdroia"

"Katabasis"

"The Strait"

"Psychopomp"

"By The Lunar Lake"

"The Marauders"

"Grey Gull"

"Arch Of Gloom"

"Orcus"

"The Marauders" video: