DROTT Featuring ENSLAVED, ULVER Members Release "Det Ser" Music Video

Progressive metal band Drott, consisting of Arve Isdal (Enslaved), Ivar Thormodsæter (Ulver) and Matias Monsen, have released a music video for the song "Det Ser". The track is taken from their new album, Troll, which was released on May 19 via By Norse Music.

The band comments: "'Det Ser' is about defying the ties laid upon the trolls. A bombastic and uncompromising track built on tight guitar and cello riffs with Norwegian lyrics; “Si at vi har tenkt å bli!”, “Say we´re here to stay!”, capturing the manifestation of the hidden world of the forest night."

Troll is available on vinyl, CD, and digital at bynorsestore.com.

Tracklisting:

“Troldhaug”

“Allting”

“Våkenatt”

“Til Stein”

“Det Ser”

“Solskodde”

“Mara”

“Troll”

“Nattas Blot”

“Sabbat”

“Fornjots Born”

“Grotten”

“Natt”

“Våkenatt” video:

Album stream: