DROTT Featuring ENSLAVED, ULVER Members Release "Det Ser" Music Video
June 1, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Progressive metal band Drott, consisting of Arve Isdal (Enslaved), Ivar Thormodsæter (Ulver) and Matias Monsen, have released a music video for the song "Det Ser". The track is taken from their new album, Troll, which was released on May 19 via By Norse Music.
The band comments: "'Det Ser' is about defying the ties laid upon the trolls. A bombastic and uncompromising track built on tight guitar and cello riffs with Norwegian lyrics; “Si at vi har tenkt å bli!”, “Say we´re here to stay!”, capturing the manifestation of the hidden world of the forest night."
Troll is available on vinyl, CD, and digital at bynorsestore.com.
Tracklisting:
“Troldhaug”
“Allting”
“Våkenatt”
“Til Stein”
“Det Ser”
“Solskodde”
“Mara”
“Troll”
“Nattas Blot”
“Sabbat”
“Fornjots Born”
“Grotten”
“Natt”
“Våkenatt” video:
Album stream: