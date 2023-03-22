DROTT Featuring ENSLAVED, ULVER Members Release New Single “Våkenatt”

Bergen based, progressive metal band Drott have just released the first single from their new album Troll. The band, consisting of Arve Isdal (Enslaved), Ivar Thormodsæter (Ulver) and Matias Monsen, present the song “Våkenatt” featuring Kristian Espedal on vocals.

The track is accompanied by a haunting music video that can be viewed below.

The band's second full-length Troll explores the realms of old myths and trolldom, while unveiling a new direction in their music. The album will be released on May 19 and can be preordered at bynorsestore.com.

Tracklisting:

“Troldhaug”

“Allting”

“Våkenatt”

“Til Stein”

“Det Ser”

“Solskodde”

“Mara”

“Troll”

“Nattas Blot”

“Sabbat”

“Fornjots Born”

“Grotten”

“Natt”

“Våkenatt” video: