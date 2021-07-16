DROTT Featuring ENSLAVED, ULVER Members To Release Debut Album In September; "The Marauders" Music Video Posted

Drott is comprised of Arve Isdal (Enslaved), Ivar Thormodsæter (Ulver) and Matias Monsen and hails from Bergen in the west coast of Norway. With their varied musical background ranging from metal and jazz to classical music, they create the genre which can only be described as Drott. Inspired by forces of nature, superstition and spirituality the trio explores light within darkness through their music.

The group, recently established (2020), released their self-titled EP in March 2021 and received great reviews. It established the Drott’s instrumental progressive rock sound as a breath of fresh air in the genre. Their first full-length, Orcus, takes Drott in a new creative and artistic direction. With 10 tracks they dive deeper into sonic, experimental landscapes.

Drott comment on “The Marauders”: “'The Marauders' are not visible through the layers of mist. You can hear them hanging in ropes and sharpening their tools of mischief before their dire intentions are manifested through slow, dark riffs and slaughtering, heavy beats. They are lost souls roaming the Underworld, vicious murderers and thieves constantly searching for prey.”

The video for "The Marauders", directed by Arve Isdal and filmed by Arve Isdal and Cathrine Wespestad, can be found below.

Orcus will be available as:

- CD Digipack Trifold

- 12” Black vinyl in Gatefold

- 12” Gold vinyl in Gatefold – Limited to 100 copies, By Norse Music online stores exclusive

- 12” Milky Clear w/ Black and Gold Splatter in Gatefold - Limited to 100 copies, By Norse Music online stores exclusive

- Digital

Pre-order in Europe and North America.

Tracklisting:

"The Lure"

"Caerdroia"

"Katabasis"

"The Strait"

"Psychopomp"

"By The Lunar Lake"

"The Marauders"

"Grey Gull"

"Arch Of Gloom"

"Orcus"

"The Marauders" video: