DROWN IN SULPHUR Debut "Lotus" Music Video; Dark Secrets Of The Soul Album Out Next Week

Italy's Drown In Sulphur has released a video for "Lotus", the third single taken from their new album, Dark Secrets Of The Soul, to be released on January 12 via Scarlet Records. Watch the clip below:

Dark Secrets Of The Soul will be released on digipack CD and digital. Pre-order/save here. The album features artwork by Alvaro Valverde/Av Art Ilustracion.

Perfectly balanced between modern, razor-sharp deathcore brutality & bone-chilling 90s black metal atmospheres, the new Drown In Sulphur album is a collection of violent and melodic dark songs that introduces the listener to an esoteric experience, touching the deepest and most controversial aspects of the human soul.

Dark Secrets Of The Soul is an introspective journey in search of man's spiritual elevation, taking as reference the image of the “vampire communion”, alternating anger, despair and rebellion and moving on to more fragile moments until the very final redemption.

Tracklisting:

"Adveniat Regnum Tuum"

"Eclipse Of The Sun Of Eden"

"Buried By Snow And Hail"

"Unholy Light"

"Lotus"

"Dark Secrets Of The Soul"

"Say My Name"

"Vampire Communion"

"Shadow Of The Dark Throne"

"Buried By Snow And Hail" video:

"Eclipse Of The Sun Of Eden" video:

Lineup:

Chris Lombardo "Christ" - vocals, guitar

Emanuele Corso "Dimitryux" - guitar

Daniele Posillipo "Blacklight" - guitar

Domenico Francesco Tamilia "Darth" - drums, backing vocals

(Photo – Riccardo Giordani)