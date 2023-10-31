DROWN IN SULPHUR Signs With Scarlet Records; New Album Out In January

Drown In Sulphur has signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records.

Founded in 2014, the Italian blackened deathcore metal band released the debut album Sulphur Cvlt in 2021 and reached millions of streams and views.

Sharing the stage with genre's titans like Whitechapel, Carnifex, Rings Of Saturn, Aversion Crown and I Declare War gave Drown In Sulphur the opportunity to become a well-oiled live unit and further develop their own stylistic approach at the same time.

The second Drown In Sulphur album is expected to be released in January 2024.

(Photo – Riccardo Giordani)