DROWNING POOL – “Revolution (The Final Amen)” Video Released

Drowning Pool, the iconic heavy metal band known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, have issued their new music video for “Revolution (The Final Amen)”. The band surprised fans before their show in El Paso, Texas with the new single and filmed the music video.

“There’s a short-list of places Drowning Pool considers home-away-from-home when we’re on the road. Speaking Rock in El Paso, TX. Is certainly one of the elite on that list. It’s like a family reunion from the moment we get there. When plans started getting sorted to shoot a live video and Speaking Rock was on the schedule it was one of those rare moments that the planets aligned. We planned a sort of gorilla-style, surprise video shoot in that we didn’t announce it until the night before/day of and the El Paso DP family did not disappoint. A very cool side-note was that my nephew and some of his fellow soldiers from Ft. Bliss got in on the action as well. I think it’s evident in the video that everyone from Caliber TV captured the energy that Speaking Rock delivers without fail,” shares Mike Luce.

CJ Pierce adds, "We had such a great time filming the video for 'Revolution The Final Amen' in El Paso surrounded by our fans up close and personal, face-to-face. It was the first time we performed 'Revolution The Final Amen' live, the energy and intensity from the fans was beyond incredible!"

"Revolution (The Final Amen)" released via SBG Records, marked a significant moment for the band, as it is their first release with vocalist Ryan McCombs in 13 years.

In support of the new single, Drowning Pool is currently on the No Authority Tour 2024 with special guests A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes and The Failsafe.

Dates:

October

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

4 - Anaheim, CA - Why Worry Fest *

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

8 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky Go Go

9 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933

11 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

12 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

13 - Sacramento CA - Aftershock *

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Leatherheads

16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

17 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln

18 - St Joseph, MO - Time Out Event Center

19 - Hochatown, OK - Hochatown Saloon

* indicates Drowning Pool only, no support