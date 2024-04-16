Drum Legend BOBBY JARZOMBEK Shows Off His New DW Kit; Video

Drum legend Bobby Jarzombek (Fates Warning, George Strait, Riot, Halford) has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"I recently received a new drum kit from DW and I wanted to do something cool in appreciation of my drum company. In this 10 minute YouTube clip, I do an unboxing of the kit, check out the drum sounds, and I also play a little bit.

"Thanks much to Don Lombardi, John Good, Garrison, Steven Vega, Juels Thomas… and everyone at Drum Workshop!

"I also want to give special thanks to my brother Ron Jarzombek for his collaboration and playing on 'Stayin’ Alive', and my good friend Vincent Bosquez for his videography and editing skills!"