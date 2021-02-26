Drum Legend CARMINE APPICE On Touring With ROD STEWART - "It Was Totally The Rock And Roll Thing That You Imagined"; Video

Reelz has released a trailer for the upcoming episode, Rod Stewart: Story Of His Songs, airing Sunday, February 28 at 9 PM.

An episode description: "We celebrate the three tracks that cemented singer, songwriter Rod Stewart as a musical icon. We hear from the members of the legendary Rod Stewart band and the session musicians, engineers and producers who worked with him across his incredible career, as well as the journalists and industry insiders who witnessed it all happen.

"Starting with the track that marked the beginning of Rod’s golden era, ‘Sailing’, which told of his move from the UK to America. We discover how he took this Sutherland Brothers track and reinterpreted it with the renowned Muscle Shoals musicians to make it an international hit. Years of critical and commercial success would follow but in 1978 he would shock his fans and the critics with his cheeky disco rock track ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’. We hear from the band how Rod took the everyday saying “do ya think I’m sexy” and used it to shape his tongue In cheek disco hit that went to number one in seven countries.

"For his next career defining track Rod would adopt the popular synth pop sound to create ‘Young Turks’ which would tell the story of a young couple who wanted to marry against the wishes of their family. We hear how Rod improvised the lines ‘Young hearts be free tonight. Time is on your side’ to create another killer song that hit the top 5 in the US. Reliving the creation of these three seminal tracks we will reveal the showman that is Rod Stewart and how his remarkable vocal talents and songwriting prowess ensured he was the working class boy made good."

