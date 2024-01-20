Drum Legend SIMON PHILLIPS Breaks Down TOTO's "I Will Remember" In New Drumeo Clip

"I Will Remember" is an iconic Toto track, and drum legend Simon Phillips took a dive deep into the track's unique drum groove with Drumeo. He discusses the inception of the song, the main groove, and the secrets to making this drum part sound great in the clip below.

Phillips was a member of Toto from 1992 – 2008, and then again from 2010 – 2014.

VRP Rocks recently shared an interview clip featuring Phillips, who revealed how a Deep Purple legend got him involved with the Judas Priest, which led to him playing drums on their Sin After Sin album. Simon also discusses why he decided not to stay with the band despite them asking him to. He also talks about the album being referred to as the birth of the double bass drum in metal, and whether he agrees with that statement or not."