Drum Legend SIMON PHILLIPS Looks Back On TOTO Tour Rehearsals - "We Must Have Come Up With Five Different Endings To 'Rosanna'"

Toto drum legend Simon Phillips is Artist Of The Month on Drum Channel. The clips below feature Phillips performing a Masterclass drum solo, and a hilarious recollection of Toto rehearsals.

Phillips was a member of Toto from 1992 – 2008, and then again from 2010 – 2014.

VRP Rocks recently shared an interview clip featuring Phillips, who revealed how a Deep Purple legend got him involved with the Judas Priest, which led to him playing drums on their Sin After Sin album. Simon also discusses why he decided not to stay with the band despite them asking him to. He also talks about the album being referred to as the birth of the double bass drum in metal, and whether he agrees with that statement or not.